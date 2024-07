Veteran keeper pair offered to Newcastle

Veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy has been offered to Newcastle.

Ruddy is a free agent as he comes off contract at Birmingham City.

Advertisement Advertisement

ChronicleLive says agents have offered the 37 year-old to Newcastle, which face losing two senior keepers in the coming weeks.

Both Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka are due to depart, so leaving them short of cover for No1 Nick Pope.

Ruddy has been offered to the Toon, as has QPR veteran Asmir Begovic.