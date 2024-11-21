Ex-Chelsea coach in advanced talks with Yokohama F. Marinos

Former England assistant Steve Holland is poised to take on a management position.

The coach is stepping away from under the shadow of ex-Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Holland will take charge as the manager of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

The Athletic states that he is now ready for his first head coaching job since 2008.

He was in charge of Crewe Alexandra between 2007 and 2008, but has not worked as a head coach since then.

The club, who are part-owned by the City Football Group, have ties to England as a result.

