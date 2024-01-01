Ostigard furious with Baumgartner after horror tackle

Ex-Brighton defender Ostigard furious with Baumgartner after horror Odegaard tackle

Norway's defensive hardman Leo Skiri Ostigard is furious with Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

The latter committed a foul on Martin Odegaard of Arsenal, leading to an injury for the Norway star.

Ex-Brighton and Napoli defender Ostigard, who is now at Stade Rennes, spoke to the media post-game.

He stated: "It wasn't very good, it seemed. We really have to hope that it passes quickly and that he is back both for Arsenal and for us."

On the tackle itself, he added: "I think it was very strange.

“I would have liked to have a duel with the man who took 'Odda' and be told what it is like to get one back."