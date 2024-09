Saman Ghoddos is close to reaching a deal with UAE club Sharjah FC.

Ghoddos has been a free agent since being released by Brentford over the summer.

Local journalist Erfan Hoseiny has stated on the Iranian podcast Gol Beazan that Ghoddos may end up in the United Arab Emirates.

The striker is negotiating with Sharjah FC , who currently top the league.

Ghoddoas was also being linked with Malmo this month.