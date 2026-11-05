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Everton eye former Barcelona striker as January transfer option

Everton manager David Moyes.
Everton manager David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton are pushing hard to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window.

David Moyes was left frustrated on summer transfer deadline day as a deal for AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun collapsed at the last minute and Beto and Iliman Ndiaye moved on.

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The Toffees have opted against diving into the free agent market, after declining moves on Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, with Moyes happy to wait until the start of January.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with eight goals across all competitions, but he needs support.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Moyes is considering a bold €50M bid for ex-Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, following an impressive return to Brazil.

The 21-year-old endured a turbulent 2023/24 season in Catalonia, before being loaned to Real Betis, and then heading back to Palmeiras in 2025.

The chaos of his time at Barca does not appear to have deterred European teams from showing an interest, after bagging 20 in his first campaign back in South America.

Moyes is expected to demand a lower fee with Palmeiras aware of Barca receiving 20% of any sell on.

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