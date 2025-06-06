Ex-Arsenal striker Emmanel-Thomas jailed for four years

Former Arsenal forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been jailed for importing cannabis from Thailand to the UK.

Emmanuel-Thomas, who also played for Aberdeen, QPR and MK Dons, has been jailed for four years this week.

"It is through your own actions you will no longer be known as a professional footballer; you will be known as a criminal," Judge Alexander Mills told him at Chelmsford Crown Court.

"A professional footballer who threw it all away."

The court was read a handwritten letter penned by 34 year-old Emmanuel-Thomas to Judge Mills.

He wrote: "This past year has been the most harmful and eye-opening of my life.

"At times it has been unbearable."

Of his daughter visiting him in prison, he also said: "Watching her walk into the space broke me. I never wanted her to see me in that light."