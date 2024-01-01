Ex-Arsenal midfielder Zelalem cut loose by Den Bosch

Former Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem has been cut loose by Den Bosch.

Now 27, Zelalem was released by his Dutch club last week.

Yesterday we reached an agreement with Gedion to terminate his contract,” said club technical director Bernard Schuiteman. “That is the best for him and for FC Den Bosch, because Gedion did not fit into our plans for the A-selection.

“That is a pity, because under the previous technical management his contract was extended in the meantime and he was one of the intended key players for the future. With new people come new ideas and in Gedion's position that has led to different choices. That is a pity from a human point of view, but Gedion, who has been around professional football for a long time, knows how it works.

“He has also dealt with this disappointing situation in an extremely professional manner. A footballer must train at a level with other footballers and play matches. We hope that Gedion will soon get that chance in a team where he fits better. We wish him every success and thank him for his commitment to FC Den Bosch.”