Ex-Arsenal midfielder Boa Morte emerges as frontrunner for Blackburn role

A former Premier League star might soon take charge at Blackburn Rovers, per The Mail.

The managerial vacancy opened after John Eustace unexpectedly left for a struggling Derby County.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club was saddened by his departure but understood his wish to be closer to family and return to a former team.

Caretaker manager David Lowe has guided Blackburn to consecutive 2-0 victories over West Brom and Plymouth since then.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Luis Boa Morte is emerging as a top contender for the permanent role, per The Sun.

The 47-year-old is reportedly set to meet with Ewood Park officials in the near future.