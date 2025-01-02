Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Ex-Arsenal fullback Cedric: I haven't retired

Paul Vegas
Ex-Arsenal fullback Cedric: I haven't retired
Ex-Arsenal fullback Cedric: I haven't retiredTribalfootball
Released Arsenal fullback Cedric Soares admits he wants to find himself a new club.

Now 33, Cedric insists he isn't ready to retire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Athletic: "I will try to complete my coaching courses while I am still playing. My biggest wish is still to play. It's too early to retire.

"I'm ready to play, and fortunately I haven't had any serious injuries.

"But when you haven't played, teams start to doubt. How is he doing? Is he playing well? Why hasn't he played?"

Cedric also said: "I would like to find a good project right away. 

"There were some opportunities at the beginning of the window that I didn't take, and then there were some things I wasn't ready for.

"Now I've had this break, and I want to get started as soon as possible."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSoares CedricArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank confident keeping hold of Mbeumo
Celtic pushing to close Arsenal agreement for Tierney
Liverpool, Arsenal target Marmoush cools Eintracht Frankfurt exit talk