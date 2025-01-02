Ex-Arsenal fullback Cedric: I haven't retired

Released Arsenal fullback Cedric Soares admits he wants to find himself a new club.

Now 33, Cedric insists he isn't ready to retire.

He told the Athletic: "I will try to complete my coaching courses while I am still playing. My biggest wish is still to play. It's too early to retire.

"I'm ready to play, and fortunately I haven't had any serious injuries.

"But when you haven't played, teams start to doubt. How is he doing? Is he playing well? Why hasn't he played?"

Cedric also said: "I would like to find a good project right away.

"There were some opportunities at the beginning of the window that I didn't take, and then there were some things I wasn't ready for.

"Now I've had this break, and I want to get started as soon as possible."