Ex-Arsenal, Fulham midfielder Inamoto announces retirement

Japanese legend Junichi Inamoto has announced his retirement.

The former Arsenal midfielder hangs up the boots at age 45.

Developed  at Gamba Osaka, he made his professional debut in 1997, aged 17 years and six months, setting a record for the youngest player to play in the J-League; he then moved on loan to Arsène Wenger's Arsenal in the summer of 2001, playing a few games in the Champions League and League Cup.

He then joined Fulham on loan; his goal in September 2002 at home to Tottenham was the first scored by a Japanese player in the English top flight.

He also played for West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff, Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt and Rennes, before returning to Japan in 2010 with Kawasaki Frontale.

His last club was Nankatsu SC, in the fifth division, a club made famous by the popular Captain Tsubasa series.

 

