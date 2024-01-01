Tribal Football
Arsenal serious about Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich

Arsenal are getting serious about Bayern Munich wing-back Joshua Kimmich.

With a year to run on his Bayern deal, the Germany international is considering his future.

Sky Deutschland says Arsenal chief Edu is serious about Kimmich, who can also play in midfield.

The one stumbling block could be the 29 year-old's wage demands. At Bayern, Kimmich sits on a deal worth £325,000-a-week.

Arriving at Arsenal, that would make Kimmich immediately the highest paid player inside the dressing room.

