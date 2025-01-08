Ex-AC Milan coach Fonseca in West Ham talks

Sacked AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has met with West Ham officials.

The Portuguese was dismissed last week by Milan and replaced by Sergio Conceicao.

And just days later, BBC Sport are reporting Fonseca has spoken with West Ham about the manager's job.

Julen Lopetegui's position is in doubt, though he took charge of training on Tuesday.

Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier has also spoken with West Ham in recent days. However, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is said to be favourite for the job - should West Ham choose to dismiss Lopetegui.