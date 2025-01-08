West Ham ready to look beyond Potter in manager search

Tribal Football
West Ham United are said to be working on alternatives to Graham Potter.

The former Chelsea and Brighton man is seen as the favorite to get the Hammers job.Per The Mail, it is a matter of time before the club sacks Spaniard Julen Lopetegui.

There is some concern, however, that they will not find an agreement with Potter.

A deal was thought to be close, but has not yet been completed by any means.

Lopetegui has not even been told that he is being sacked, which some fans view as disrespectful.

Everton, who are deciding whether they should sack Sean Dyche, also want Potter.

