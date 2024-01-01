Everton youngster praised by Dyche after fantastic preseason

Everton forward Youssef Chermiti looked lively when he got a chance to play in preseason against Salford City.

The forward won a free-kick that resulted in a James Garner goal for his side, having also impressed with an assist and two goals in their previous friendly.

Chermiti did not have the best of campaigns last term, but is said to be fitter this time around.

After the game on Saturday, coach Sean Dyche stated on the forward: "He’s got to grips with it after last season and getting all the bit-parts, he’s realized the physicality and looks stronger this season.

“He’s come back fitter. I’m pleased with him, yeah.

“We’ll see. We’re not judging anything yet but will do as pre-season builds."