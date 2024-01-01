Tribal Football
Garner delighted scoring in Everton friendly defeat

Everton midfielder James Garner was happy scoring in their preseason friendly defeat to Salford City.

Garner struck through a direct free-kick.

“It was a nice feeling to get on the scoresheet, especially with it being a free-kick,” he told evertontv.

“It was funny, I was speaking to Dwight (McNeil) at the start of the game, and I said I was going to score a free-kick at that end (north stand). He told me to go the keeper’s side and luckily it went in.

“I definitely think I have the quality and the ability to be the one who takes set pieces with Dwight.

“That’s something I’ve definitely been working on because last season it was a massive weapon; corners, free-kicks.

“If me and him can really nail that down then it’ll be a massive threat going into the new season.”

