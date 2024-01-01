Dyche satisfied after Everton friendly defeat to Salford

Everton boss Sean Dyche was satisfied after their friendly defeat to Salford on Saturday.

James Garner had put Everton ahead before Salford fought back to win the preseason friendly 2-1.

Dyche told evertontv: "I’ve done enough pre-seasons as a player and a manager to know that, at this stage, it’s more about getting the players through it fitness-wise. It’s getting as many players on as we can in the right slots to give them as many minutes as we can. We’re protecting them physically.

'The game planning will obviously tidy up as the games come over the next couple of weeks when we narrow it down with the tactical side and understanding and the team starts to shape to more what we think is appropriate.

"At these stage it’s about getting as many minutes without risking them and that’s also a fine balance after a big physical week for them."