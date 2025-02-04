DONE DEAL: Derby land Everton youngster Armstrong

Derby County have signed 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Armstrong made his Premier League debut last August and has since featured six times for Everton’s first team.

The England Under-18 international secured his temporary move to Pride Park on the same day he signed a new long-term contract with Everton.

"Getting the chance to play for the first-team this season has been great and I just want to push on and reach more," Armstrong told the Everton website.

"I now have an opportunity at a really good club like Derby to learn and hopefully do well for them and I'm looking forward to it."