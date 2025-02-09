Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton pulled plug on deal for West Brom winger Fellows
Everton management pulled back from signing West Brom winger Tom Fellows in the final days of the winter market.

Everton were keen to bring in Fellows over the January transfer window and terms between the two clubs had been settled.

However, Everton's owners pulled the plug just days before the deadline last Monday.

Alan Nixon is reporting Everton wanted to save money for the summer transfer window, with Fellows not viewed as an essential signing.

Instead, Everton's owners wanted to put the money that was to be spent towards their summer budget. 

