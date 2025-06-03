Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool make sale decision for Everton target Doak
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has given the green light for Ben Doak's sale.

The teenage Scotland attacker spent last season on-loan with Middlesbrough, though suffered a thigh injured which curtailed his spell halfway through.

With Everton keen, the Mirror says Slot has now approved Doak's sale this summer.

Liverpool will only consider a straight sale rather than a loan arrangement, with Doak accepting he needs to leave to his career to it's next stage, particularly with Mohamed Salah signing a new deal and staying.

Liverpool are seeking an initial £30m asking price for the Scot.

