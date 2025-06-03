Liverpool make sale decision for Everton target Doak

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has given the green light for Ben Doak's sale.

The teenage Scotland attacker spent last season on-loan with Middlesbrough, though suffered a thigh injured which curtailed his spell halfway through.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Everton keen, the Mirror says Slot has now approved Doak's sale this summer.

Liverpool will only consider a straight sale rather than a loan arrangement, with Doak accepting he needs to leave to his career to it's next stage, particularly with Mohamed Salah signing a new deal and staying.

Liverpool are seeking an initial £30m asking price for the Scot.