Ansser Sadiq
Everton to follow strict PSR rules with limited transfer budget this January
Everton will have to operate on a tight budget in the January transfer window.

The Premier League club are not going to be able to make big money purchases for manager Sean Dyche.

Per The I, there will be no expensive signings for the team sitting in 16th place in the table.

Everton are being bought by The Friedkin Group, but that is still a process that is ongoing.

Even if they are able to inject money by the January window, the club does have to think about Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Previous years’ losses mean that to maintain the proper balance, Everton may not be able to spend big.

