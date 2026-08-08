Everton target versatile World Cup star to cover two positions

Everton are preparing to rival newly promoted Ipswich Town in the race for free agent Krepin Diatta.

The 27-year-old departed AS Monaco in July, following the expiration of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, and he impressed for Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Diatta played alongside current Toffees star Iliman Ndiaye - and recently departed veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye - with reports from French outlet Footmercato.com claiming David Moyes wants him on Merseyside.

Everton are confident they have held off transfer interest in Ndiaye this summer, and Diatta can offer cover across right-back and on the right side of midfield, in behind his international teammate at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes needs a new right-back, following the exit of former club captain Seamus Coleman, and Diatta is a low risk move for the club as a free option.

Diatta s currently training back in Senegal as he assesses his next move, with Marseille also tracking him over a potential return to France, and two Bundesliga teams are on his trail after six solid years in Monaco.