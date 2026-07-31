Why Everton's pursuit of Chelsea striker Liam Delap makes zero sense

Although they just missed out on Europe in 2025/26, Everton have looked in fine fettle since David Moyes returned to the club.

It's an accepted fact that players and managers should never go back to a previous club; however, many do, and with varying degrees of success.

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Everton's goalscoring problem

Despite being 63 years of age and with well over 1,000 games under his belt in his managerial career, the Scot still has enough about him to mix it with the more celebrated managers in the Premier League.

Just four points separated the Toffees from qualifying for the Conference League, which Moyes won with West Ham in 2023, and had the likes of Jack Grealish not succumbed to a season-ending injury, there's no telling just how high they might have finished.

Everton's final Premier League position in 2025/26 Flashscore

One area that Everton could arguably have improved upon last season is their goalscoring, as only Sunderland (42), West Ham (46), Crystal Palace (41), Burnley (38) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (27) scored fewer than the 47 that they managed in the English top-flight, and three of those five teams were relegated.

It's therefore little surprise to understand that the Merseyside outfit is scouring the market for a new striker; however, Moyes' judgment could be called into question if he follows through with apparent interest in Chelsea's out-of-favour centre-forward, Liam Delap.

One goal in 28 EPL appearances

Reports suggest that the manager is a big admirer of the 23-year-old's qualities and is ready to battle other interested parties, such as Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, for Delap's services.

Looking at the player's output from last season doesn't make for good reading if you're an Everton fan, however.

Just one goal in 28 Premier League appearances, plus two more and four assists if we count his total of 47 appearances, which include the Club World Cup, is not a record to be proud of.

His shot accuracy of 47.62% isn't awful, but nor is it elite level, and placed alongside the likes of Cole Palmer's 58.73% or Pedro Neto's 59.18%, Delap's percentage doesn't hold up well.

Numbers that should embarrass Delap

It gets worse when you factor in his appalling shot conversion rate of just 5.26%, by far the worst in the entire Chelsea first-team squad.

Just 42 total shots across the campaign is less than one per match, and on those metrics alone, one has to wonder why Moyes and indeed the board would be prepared to sanction any deal, let alone one approaching £40m.

Liam Delap's radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

For a player considered a target man, he could've redeemed himself with his heading ability, but only one header on target in the entire campaign is another reason for Everton to steer clear.

Even his big chance capabilities were a let-down, with only three of the 11 that fell to him during 25/26 being on target.

Can Moyes help Delap to find his Ipswich form?

In terms of his associative play and passing range, he attempted just 319 passes during the season, one of the lowest returns in the squad, with his 71.79% completion being the worst of all.

Two through balls and two successful long passes aren't anything to write home about, and with Moyes known to value players that work hard, 45 ball recoveries across the campaign - only those players who left the club during the season or those that hardly played had a worse return - just isn't good enough.

His one-on-one duel success was a 36.1% return for ground duels, well short of his colleagues, and just 29 headed duels were won from 76 attempted.

The one thing that the player does have in his favour is his age, and Moyes may well feel that, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise, there is something in Delap's game that the Scot feels he can work with and improve.

There can be no other logical reason why he would be looking to secure the former Ipswich Town powerhouse, and, if Delap can recapture just a little of the form he showed whilst with the Suffolk-based outfit, it could be the platform for him to finally kick on and produce better numbers and performances.