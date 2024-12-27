Dyche admits he believes in Guardiola's Man City side despite poor results

Manchester City are going to get a big result against a team very soon, according to Everton boss Sean Dyche.

The experienced head coach spoke after his team battled to a 1-1 draw against the Citizens on Boxing Day.

Erling Haaland missed a late penalty that could have given the beleaguered champions all three points.

Dyche said: “It’s the first sort of period of questions, I wouldn’t say negativity. I didn’t feel that in the stadium but there were more question marks than usual and you understand why.

“The prowess they show, year after year, and the manager has shown, it’s pretty impressive after all those years, trophies and the rest of it. There’s certainly a maximum amount of respect for it.

“They’re getting questioned, heavily questioned, for the first time. Does that give you a better opportunity? Maybe yes than when they’re free-flowing because I’ve been here when they’ve been free-flowing and hurt our teams many times.

“This was slightly different because it still takes the power of a group to turn that back on. I do think they’re due one, they will open someone up with the amount of good players they’ve got, but our team worked very hard to make sure it didn’t happen to us.”