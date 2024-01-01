Brentford chief Giles welcomes new assistant coach Andrews

Brentford have introduced yet another new face as part of their coaching staff for next season.

Former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews has joined Brentford as set-piece coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was on the first-team staff at the Blades since December 2023, but found the offer from the Bees too tempting to turn down.

On Andrews’ appointment, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today.

“He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.

“Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.

“Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”