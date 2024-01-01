Brentford chief Giles welcomes new assistant coach Andrews

Former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews has joined Brentford as set-piece coach.
He was on the first-team staff at the Blades since December 2023, but found the offer from the Bees too tempting to turn down.
On Andrews’ appointment, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today.
“He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.
“Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.
“Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”