Everton signing Benjamin outlines his ambitions

Benjamin has spoken passionately about his new opportunity.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has played for Wales Under-18s but can also play for England in the future if he wishes.

Speaking to club media, Benjamin said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for me. I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton.

“When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the club and everyone was really welcoming so it made to easy to sign here.

“When I came down here for a week, the boys were really nice, it had a really nice feel at the club and everyone was really welcoming so it really enticed me to come here.

“I’d say I’m quite an exciting forward who likes to drive at his man and score goals. I can play across the front three, I can play left wing and I can play right wing and funnily enough when I started and first played football, I was a center-back but those days are long gone.”