Everton striker Calvert-Lewin sends message to fans after another collapse

Dominic Calvert-Lewin urged Everton fans not to abandon them after defeat at Aston Villa.

The striker helped Everton to a 2-0 lead before Villa fought back to win 3-2. It was the second game running that Everton had surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose.

Calvert-Lewin later said: “We’re obviously hurting a lot. It’s been very frustrating in the last two games not to take the points. At this level, you get punished for lapses in concentration. We accept responsibility, but we won’t dwell on it for too long because we go again on Tuesday.

“We are creating chances. I’ve scored in the last two games. I could have had a couple more today and I take responsibility for that, as I always do. We can’t switch off and concede silly goals.

“We are disappointed, of course we are, but we all know we can’t dwell on it for too long. I’m looking forward to the next game full of confidence. I’m pretty sure we’ll put it right.

"The travelling support was excellent today, as it always is. I know how they’ll be feeling at the moment, as I’m feeling the same way. We can take confidence from the performances we’ve put in in the last two games. It’s not the start we wanted, but it’s a long season.”