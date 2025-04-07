Everton striker Broja: I'm now playing pain-free

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton striker Armando Broja has declared himself injury- and pain-free.

The Chelsea loanee made another appearance off the bench in Everton's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Broja said:  "I feel much better now. I'm happy I can come back on the pitch and play pain-free.

"That's all I wanted – to be pain-free, to enjoy my football, play in front of the fans and try to do the best for the team.”

He also said:  "I'm 100 per cent sure, there's way more to come from me. There's still the best to come from me. There's so much more I can do.

"There's going to be moments where the goals are going to come, assists are going to come, and I'm going to play way better, for sure.

"But, like I said, the most important thing for me is to be back in and amongst it again, to play pain-free and to just leave whatever sort of injuries I've had in the past and just move on forward."

