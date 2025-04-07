Exclusive: Chelsea backing James as captain, but recognise...

Chelsea management are happy to stick with Reece James as club captain next season.

However, there is also a belief inside the club that manager Enzo Maresca's squad needs more senior leaders.

That's according to Chelsea insider Si Phillips, who states there's no movement inside Cobham to change the club captaincy.

Maresca had raised doubts about James' leadership skills earlier this season, though that has since quietened since the fullback's return from long-term injury.

And Phillips told Tribalfootball.com: "The club actually feel like they have decent leadership within the group, with players like Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo, and although not on the pitch but in training, Marcus Bettinelli.

"At the same time, there is an acceptance that they could have more leaders within the squad and this is one thing they are taking into consideration for the summer recruitment.

"We might see names with a bit more experience linked with the club again, names like Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, who Chelsea tried to sign in January. He is a club captain already and has good leadership. Chelsea will look to add more leaders in the summer but the plan is to keep Reece James as club captain moving forward.

"They believe he is developing well as a captain this season and is starting to step up on and off the pitch. His sustained fitness is now essential in all of this moving forward though."

