Borussia Dortmund make key decision on Chukwuemeka future

Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund want to keep hold of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The midfielder joined BVB on-loan in January from Chelsea, with the deal including a permanent option.

BILD says BVB can sign Chukwuemeka outright for €40m and are happy to meet the asking price.

However, the deal will hinge on qualification for the Champions League. If BVB miss out, it will put Chukwuemeka's transfer in jeopardy.

The 21 year-old was outstanding in BVB's 4-1 win against SC Freiburg on the weekend, scoring on the day.

The German giants are convinced Chukwuemeka's sell-on fee will be huge if he continues his progress - and even at €40m they see a mega profit in the future for the England U21 international.

