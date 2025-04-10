Everton start search for new head of academy recruitment as they look to replace Vaughan

Everton start search for head of academy recruitment as they look to replace Vaughan

Everton have started the search for a new head of academy recruitment in what is a host of changes for the side.

James Vaughan currently holds the position, but it set to leave at the end of the month as part of mass staff changes. The Toffees have posted job advert confirming that the role is open for applicants who could take control of the club’s future signings and maybe even find the next best talent from the local area.

Advertisement Advertisement

“As head of academy recruitment, you will oversee the scouting and recruitment of the entire academy function, across all phases, being responsible for the talent identification and recruitment into the academy.

“As part of this, the post holder would be expected to proactively co-ordinate a scouting network aimed at recruiting from local, regional, and national areas, as well as exploring opportunities internationally.”

Vaughan’s departure was announced at the start of April, and academy director Gareth Prosser thanked him for all his hard work in recent years:

“James has decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere and will leave Everton later this month.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank James for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The club also announced that player development lead coach Dan Micciche will be leaving the club next month whilst chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon is also leaving. These changes could boost Everton heading into the new season as they refresh the backroom staff and help push the club to the next level from the ground up.