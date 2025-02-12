Everton snatch sensational late draw against Liverpool in final derby at Goodison Park

James Tarkowski scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Everton rescued a dramatic 2-2 against Premier League (PL) leaders Liverpool in Goodison Park’s final Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s final trip across Stanley Park to this famous old ground was greeted with as hostile a reception as the Reds would’ve expected, and the atmosphere inside Goodison went from fever-pitch to delirium after just 11 minutes as the Toffees hit the front.

A quickly taken free-kick was perfectly executed by Jarrad Branthwaite, releasing Beto behind the visitors’ backline, and the striker showed tremendous composure to open his body up and curl past Alisson.

Far from deers in headlights, Arne Slot’s men relished the challenge and were back on level terms just five minutes later.

Mohamed Salah - scorer of six goals in his previous eight Merseyside derbies - delivered a pinpoint cross that was magnificently headed home by Alexis Mac Allister, with the finish made all the more impressive by the fact his back was to goal at the point of contact.

The first two shots of the game had both been converted, and a more traditional, cagey derby ensued from there, with David Moyes’ men dealt a blow before the break when star player Iliman Ndiaye was left visibly distraught at being forced off injured.

Their misery was almost compounded when Dominik Szoboszlai let fly in stoppage time, forcing a strong save from Jordan Pickford.

Opposite number Alisson ought to have been tested by the first big chance of the second half, yet Abdoulaye Doucouré got his unmarked header all wrong and powered wide of the target.

Liverpool’s slow start to the second period was almost punished when Branthwaite powered home from close range, but their blushes were spared by the offside flag.

The away goal was living a charmed life, but Everton’s wastefulness came back to haunt them when Salah powered home the rebound after Pickford denied Curtis Jones, completing the turnaround and making a piece of history, with that the Egyptian’s 23rd PL goal involvement in 13 away games this term - an all-time record for a single season.

It looked to be a fatal blow for Everton, who struggled to create chances in their comeback efforts. That was until the eighth minute of stoppage time, when Vitaliy Mykolenko’s cross was headed on by Tim Iroegbunam into the path of Tarkowski, who rifled home in spectacular fashion to send Goodison wild.

The goal survived an extensive VAR check, ensuring Everton extended their unbeaten run in the PL to four matches and avoided defeat on Goodison’s derby farewell.

Doucouré and Jones were both sent off after the final whistle as chaos erupted amidst a disappointing night for Liverpool, who still move seven points clear at the summit despite failing to win for the 10th time in 13 visits to this ground.