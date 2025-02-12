Gakpo on the Merseyside derby: For them it’s an even more special game against us

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has opened up ahead of the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night which he says is a special occasion for both clubs.

Liverpool will make their way to Goodison Park for the final time in what will be another intense Merseyside derby as the Reds chase the Premier League title. Gakpo spoke to the club's website about the pressure of such a huge game and how much more the match means now it’s the last at such an iconic ground.

“Yeah, I think one of the biggest. A very important one for us. So yeah, everybody is looking forward to it.

“I think for every player it is different. I like to just focus on the game. Obviously, we train things we want to see back in the game and try to focus on those things and the pressure that comes with it, you just embrace it and hopefully make it a good game.

“Yeah, I think for them maybe it’s an even more special game against us. It’s the last game there so it’s going to be maybe an emotional game for both sides but at the end we have to stay as focused as possible and put as much intensity in it as we can to go out there and win the game. Hopefully, that is the outcome for us.”

Everton have performed well under new manager David Moyes who has been a breath of fresh air for the club this season, Gakpo acknowledged this and admitted it will be a tough affair.

“Yeah, I think they are doing pretty well at the moment. Like you said, a new manager and revitalized. But I think this is a special game anyway, it’s a derby, so we just have to go out there and fight for the win. It will not come easy so that’s what we plan to do and hopefully, we will get it.”

A win would take Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the table which the Dutch international says is possible as long as they perform to the best of their ability.

“Yeah, it’s a big opportunity for us but I think we have to focus on the performance and what we put in the game and then we will see what the outcome will be. But if we put in a good performance with the ball (and) without the ball, high intensity, that’s actually all we can do and then we have enough quality to hopefully bring the three points home. But I think it starts with the mindset and the performance.”

Gakpo’s first goal for Liverpool came in a 2-0 derby win at Anfield in February 2023 and he revealed that he wants to add a few more on Wednesday night.

“Yeah! My first goal for the club was against Everton so hopefully, I can add a few more. I think it (the goal) was kind of a transition moment, I think Mo (Salah) passed the ball to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and he gave a low cross and I was at the back post for the tap-in. So, it was a good one for me, first one and I think it was the 2-0 (goal) in the game as well so an important one for the team.”