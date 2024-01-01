Everton seek new European scout

Premier League side Everton are on the hunt for a new scout this summer.

The Toffees have experienced another difficult summer transfer window as a result of financial constraints.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they have made a few signings, there has not been any mega spending.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the club is now revamping their scouting network to find the best talent around Europe and the world.

The scout they are seeking to hire would be focusing on the areas of Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Everton want to continue with their youth-based transfer focus so far this transfer window.