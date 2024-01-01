Catesby happy signing pro Everton deal

Joel Catesby has signed a new deal with Everton.

The 18 year-old winger has penned a first pro contract with the Toffees.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s a pleasure to sign this new deal,” Catesby told evertontv. “I’ve developed a lot as a player over the years. Being here for 13 years, I’ve matured a lot.

“Last season ended up being a positive season for me. I had an injury in the middle of the campaign but got over that and came back stronger and finished with the Under-21s.”

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, also said: “Joel’s been at the Club for a long time and he’s continued to make really encouraging progress through the age groups.

“He’s an exciting player to watch and impressed last season as a first-year scholar. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop in the coming years with our Academy.”