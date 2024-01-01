Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Catesby happy signing pro Everton deal

Catesby happy signing pro Everton deal
Catesby happy signing pro Everton deal
Catesby happy signing pro Everton dealProfimedia
Joel Catesby has signed a new deal with Everton.

The 18 year-old winger has penned a first pro contract with the Toffees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s a pleasure to sign this new deal,” Catesby told evertontv. “I’ve developed a lot as a player over the years. Being here for 13 years, I’ve matured a lot.

“Last season ended up being a positive season for me. I had an injury in the middle of the campaign but got over that and came back stronger and finished with the Under-21s.”

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, also said: “Joel’s been at the Club for a long time and he’s continued to make really encouraging progress through the age groups.

“He’s an exciting player to watch and impressed last season as a first-year scholar. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop in the coming years with our Academy.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCatesby JoelEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
O’Brien says Everton "wasn't a tough choice" as he decribes "exciting future" ahead
Dyche admits Everton are "stretched at the moment with depth" after new signing comes in
Newcastle determined to resist Gordon attempts