Everton's Holgate wants to stay at West Brom and admits he is very happy at the club

Everton defender Mason Holgate wants to stay permanently at his current home.

The center-half is on loan at West Bromwich Albion and is very happy at the club.

As the Baggies seek Premier League promotion, Holgate may have even more reason to remain at the Hawthorns.

He said: “It’s been a difficult couple of seasons and my contract at Everton ends at the end of this season. I’m on loan at West Brom until the end of the season, so I just want to play as much football as possible and put myself in the shop window. Hopefully, I get an opportunity to stay here and go up.

“That’s the ideal plan, but if not, then I just want to enjoy playing regular football, it’s especially tough when you’re not playing.

“That’s what it’s all about. I’ve not played a lot for a couple of seasons, so to be back out there playing regularly is obviously something I’m really enjoying. I want to keep doing that."