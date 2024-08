Everton rival Barcelona for Atletico Mineiro prospect Alisson

Everton are chasing a deal for Atletico Mineiro prospect Alisson Santana.

The 18 year-old attacker has attracted an approach from Everton in recent days, says Globo.

The youngster's contract with Atletico MG carries a €60m buyout clause.

Alisson can play anywhere across the attack and has played 29 first-team matches for Atletico MG.

Barcelona have also made an attempt for the youngster this summer.