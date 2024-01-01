Everton receive interest from several clubs regarding Holgate

Everton receive interest from several clubs regarding Holgate

Everton have found there are several clubs considering a move for Mason Holgate.

The defender is one who the Toffees would be happy to sell before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Liverpool Echo states that most of the offers coming in are loan deals.

Holgate does have high wages, compared to what Championship clubs pay their players.

As such, any loan would likely involve the Toffees paying a portion of his salary.

Holgate is well down the pecking order under boss Sean Dyche so far this term.