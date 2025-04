Everton are tracking SC Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl.

The 22 year-old attacking midfielder has previously been linked with English giants Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Kicker and Sky Deutschland are reporting that local rivals Everton are showing concrete interest in Röhl.

But for a deal to go through, Everton needs to pay around €20m.

The 22-year-old is understood to have ambitions of one day playing in the Premier League.