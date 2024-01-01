Potential Everton owner would keep Branthwaite at club

Tribal Football
Potential Everton owner would keep Jarrad Branthwaite at the club
Prospective Everton owner Dan Friedkin will ensure that Jarrad Branthwaite stays at the club.

That is the view of Keith Wyness, who worked as the club’s chief executive between 2004-09.

Wyness, who has a football consultancy that advises elite clubs, believes Branthwaite is too important to sell to Manchester United.

He told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “There’s no doubt that when Friedkin evaluated the club, he will have looked at the players and assets.

“Branthwaite would have been shining, and he’ll want to keep him at Goodison. It’s important for Friedkin that Everton stay in the Premier League, so to keep that defender partnership in place could be very key.

“Branthwaite is young, he’ll still command a big transfer fee in the seasons to come. I very much hope Everton keep him, he’s a key part of this side. With Pickford doing so well at the Euros, it’s looking good.”

