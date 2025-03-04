Alcaraz on his Everton future: I try not to think about the loan, it would be great to stay

Everton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about his future at Everton as questions surrounding his loan deal begin.

After joining Everton in the final hours of the January transfer window on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo, Alcaraz has made a huge impression with impressive performances against Crystal Palace, Brentford and in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton have the option to make the deal permanent once his deal is up and the Argentine spoke on how he would love to stay with the Toffees but is more focused on the present rather than the summer.

“I try not to think too much about the loan, the objectives and so on. I try to keep a cool head, to be patient, but I know that if I do things right, things will take care of themselves.

“It would be great to stay here because the club, the institution, the fans... they’re great. It’s very crazy but that’s why I’m very calm and will keep doing the work I’ve been doing and show what type of player I am.”

The club has been transformed by manager David Moyes who has turned the team around since his arrival, Alcaraz spoke more on what he has changed since he stepped in to replace former boss Sean Dyche.

“It’s been a great start, but that start is also based on the confidence my teammates give me on a daily basis, in training, with the warmth I have received from them, so really it’s been very nice.

“With that affection, with that confidence that my teammates give me, I will continue to try to show my game and hopefully things will continue to go well for me, but, more importantly I hope things go well for the club.”