Everton, Palace tracking Luton striker Adebayo

Everton are tracking Luton striker Elijah Adebayo.

The Sun says Everton see Adebayo as a January transfer target.

Everton boss Sean Dyche sees Adebayo as a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Also watching the centre-forward are Crystal Palace.

Luton are expected to demand £20-25m to sell Adebayo when the market reopens in the New Year.