Everton now finalising details for Nuamah deal with Lyon

Everton are closing a deal for Lyon winger Earnest Nuamah today.

Foot Mercato says only minor details need to be clarified for the deal to be clinched.

Nuamah is still under contract at Lyon until 2028. In the current season, the Ghana international has two goals in 16 appearances.

If everything goes according to plan, Nuamah will become the first signing of new manager David Moyes and owners, the Friedkin Group.

Nuamah joined OL at the beginning of last season from Nordsjaelland.