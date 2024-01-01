Domenech: Why are Marseille choosing De Zerbi?

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has questioned Marseille's move for Roberto de Zerbi.

The former Brighton manager is favourite for the OM post.

But Domenech says: "There was a great project to carry out with Habib Beye. He was perfect. because the club is rebuilding itself. Even with Beye there are no certainties, but it is useless to make us dream with De Zerbi, paying incredible wages.

"Brighton is behind all the big English teams. It's like coaching Reims. Before he was at Sassuolo, he only spent a year at Donetsk... I have nothing against the fact that he is Italian. I realise that he finished 15th in the Premier League and that's why he left. But I'm not saying he's a bad coach."