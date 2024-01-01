Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price

Manchester United’s new CEO Omar Berrada had a big role to play in their decision not to sign Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils were quoted a mega sum by Everton to secure the English centre half.

While United did bid twice, they were told that £70 million was necessary to do a deal.

Berrada stated that United should not go above £50-60 million for the stopper.

United did end up paying a similar sum to Lille for Leny Yoro, but he is viewed as having a higher ceiling.

The young Frenchman is out for a couple of more months due to an ankle injury.