Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin

Everton midfielder Alli shares his hard work as he tries to reach match fitness

Ansser Sadiq
Everton midfielder Alli shares his hard work as he tries to reach match fitness
Everton midfielder Alli shares his hard work as he tries to reach match fitnessAction Plus
Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli is not giving up on his dream.

The 28-year-old last played a competitive game in February 2023, when he was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alli was on Instagram this week, sharing an update about his condition with fans.

He wrote “create it” on a post that included images from his various workout sessions.

He also added a motivational quote, which read: “The life you want isn't out there. It's within you, watching for you to create it.”

Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted Alli is still working with the club on his fitness.

He does not have a contract, but will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

Mentions
Alli DeleEvertonTottenhamBesiktasPremier League
Related Articles
Disasi on Chelsea pal Palmer's penalty against Tottenham: I knew he would do a Panenka
Dyche confirms Everton star Ali has picked up another frustrating injury
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs