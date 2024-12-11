Everton midfielder Alli shares his hard work as he tries to reach match fitness

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli is not giving up on his dream.

The 28-year-old last played a competitive game in February 2023, when he was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

Alli was on Instagram this week, sharing an update about his condition with fans.

He wrote “create it” on a post that included images from his various workout sessions.

He also added a motivational quote, which read: “The life you want isn't out there. It's within you, watching for you to create it.”

Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted Alli is still working with the club on his fitness.

He does not have a contract, but will be given every chance to prove his fitness.