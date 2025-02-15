Everton boss Moyes happy with goalscorers Beto, Alcaraz for win at Palace

Everton boss David Moyes was delighted with goalscorers Beto and Charly Alcaraz in victory at Crystal Palace.

The pair struck in Saturday night's 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.

On Beto, Moyes said: "Everyone need an opportunity in life and in football you need that chance. I think he is getting better and we are beginning to understand him a bit more. I have got to say, he has done brilliantly well."

On Alcaraz, he also stated: "We knew a bit about him when he came in in terms of energy and being a young player who can improve. We are so short on numbers but I think they are doing a brilliant job at the moment.

"The wins are taking us away from that relegation battle."