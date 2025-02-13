Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
UNCOVERED: Handshake WAS at centre of red card for Liverpool boss Slot
Action Plus
The handshake between Liverpool boss Arne Slot and referee Michael Oliver remains at the centre of claims around the Dutchman's dismissal at Everton on Thursday night.

A lip-reader has revealed Slot's aggressive post-match handshake with Oliver led to the referee showing him a red card. Oliver had moments earlier sent-off Everton midfielder Aboulaye Doucoure and  Liverpool's Curtis Jones after the fracas that was sparked at the end of the 2-2 draw.

Lip-reader Jeremy Freeman reports as Slot walked up to Oliver the Dutchman said: "Great game". 

Hands were then shaken, with Slot pulling Oliver in his direction before the latter showed a red card.

Slot then responded: "Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later. Me and you ya?"

Freeman, reporting for the Daily Mail, also reveals Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk confirmed the handshake controversy, stating to Oliver, "Hey, Michael, that was not a pull. Michael, it isn't personal".

After publishing a statement in the morning reasons for Slot's dismissal, the Premier League deleted the original report, which had stated a two-match ban was handed down for "offensive, insulting, or abusive language".

 

