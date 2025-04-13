Everton matchwinner Doucoure: I just love this club!

Abdoulaye Doucoure was proud proving Everton's matchwinner at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The midfielder struck the only goal of the game at the City Ground.

Doucoure declared afterwards: "It feels amazing! We had a perfect game plan today and we played brilliantly. All the team worked hard. I think we deserved the win – we created so many chances.

"Obviously, I did well in the end in the last minute – I believed that I was going to score today. The ball arrived at the right time, it was the perfect ball and I made the perfect run. The finish was top as well!

"I love this club. I tried to play well. I met some kid before this week and he asked me to do a celebration if I scored, so that was for him.

"Sometimes you think you are going to score, I had that today. It was a top week for us. I think we dominated them from the first minute: we won the tough challenges, we controlled the ball, we created chances. I think we needed to score some goals, it came very late but I think everyone is going to take that win!"