Everton land record sponsorship deal

Everton have struck a club record sponsorship deal.

Everton have agreed a deal with Red Bull, which will not include the club joining the drinks giant's football network.

Instead, the agreement will see Red Bull sponsor Everton and have a presence at Goodison Park and their new stadium.

The Liverpool Echo says the deal is a record for the club in terms of finances.

But it's been stressed it will not lead to extra investment in Everton.