Everton keeper Pickford: We must win today for memories

Paul Vegas
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says victory today against Southampton is a must.

The clash will mark Everton's final game at Goodison Park ahead of leaving for the club's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

"We’ll be playing for the memory of winning the last home game at Goodison," he said. "So there will probably be added pressure.

"The stand-out is probably the Palace game (in 2022). We had to win to stay up because we had Arsenal away (in their final game). To get the result after going 2-0 down by scoring three in the second half was incredible. Dele (Alli) came on and changed the game.

"Arsene Wenger said Goodison can be hard for the opposition because of the noise. It definitely played a part that night. Once we got the first goal, the fans had lift-off. After 3-2, it was just a blur!

"Compared to that, I felt pretty chilled against Bournemouth the following year. It was like, we did it before, we might as well do it again! We controlled the game and Duke (Abdoulaye Doucoure) got the winner."

